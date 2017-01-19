Man charged in death of missing Florida woman found in Ohio

Prentiss Hare, of Springfield, is charged with aggravated murder, corpse abuse and other counts

By Published: Updated:
A woman's body found in Greene County, Ohio last year has been identified after a facial reconstruction of the skeletal remains.
Tiffany Chambers was identified after a reconstruction of the skeletal remains was completed.

XENIA, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a man now imprisoned in a different murder has been charged in the killing of a Florida woman who was reported missing in southwest Ohio before her skeletal remains were found last May.

Clark County’s prosecutor says 35-year-old Prentiss Hare, of Springfield, is charged with aggravated murder, corpse abuse and other counts in the death of 33-year-old Tiffany Chambers.

Court records don’t show an attorney for Hare.

Authorities say Chambers had lived in the Jacksonville, Florida, area. Police determined she traveled with Hare from Florida in July 2015. Investigators say Chambers was killed in Springfield, possibly over an unpaid debt, and was dumped in a wooded area near Xenia.

Hare’s then-girlfriend also is charged in the case, on counts of corpse abuse and complicity to aggravated murder.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s