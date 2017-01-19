Michelle D. (Toney) Daugherty Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Michelle D. Daugherty, 50, of Girard, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at her home.

Michelle was born September 1, 1966 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Roy and Elaine (Heck) Toney.

Michelle devoted most of her life to raising her children and caring for her family.

She was a member of Austintown First Free Will Baptist Church.

She enjoyed writing, arts and crafts.

Michelle leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, William J. Daugherty, Jr., whom she married April 25, 1987 and her children, William J. III and Ella, both at home; her mother of Girard and brothers, Mike Toney of Girard and Roy (Samantha) Toney, Jr. of Struthers and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her father, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Katie Kelly and Tracey Toney and a brother, Tommy Toney.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23, 1:00 p.m. at Austintown First Free Will Baptist Church.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, January 22, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the family to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.

