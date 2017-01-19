Norma L. (Lowry) Cramer Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Norma L. Cramer, 86, formerly of Liberty Township, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Grace Woods Village in Niles, Ohio.

Norma was born July 20, 1930 in Hubbard, Ohio, the daughter of Alva and Ruth (Huff) Lowry.

Norma worked for Packard Electric retiring in 1995.

She was a member of Church Hill United Methodist Church in Liberty Township, the Hubbard Senior Citizens, the church’s Women’s Society and enjoyed trips with the senior citizens, crafts, playing cards and collecting snowmen.

Norma is survived by her children, Thomas (Cindy) Cramer of Niles, Gerald (Theresa) Cramer of Girard, Marilyn Holweger of Texas and Karen Kennedy of Liberty Township; sisters, Jeanette “Chick” Giovanni of Austintown and Donna Goldberg of Palm Springs, California; brothers, Richard Lowry of Hubbard, Robert “Butch” Lowry of Canton and David Lowry of Brookfield; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son, Richard Cramer.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23, 11:00 a.m. at Church Hill United Methodist Church.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Norma will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to Fairhaven School 420 Lincoln Way, Niles, Ohio 44446.

