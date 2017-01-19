Panel begins work to revise Ohio’s graduation requirements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A panel considering whether to recommend adjustments to Ohio’s high school graduation requirements has begun its work.

The work group led by Ohio’s superintendent is tasked with making recommendations to the State Board of Education by April.

Educators from around Ohio have warned that a large number of high schoolers are in jeopardy of not graduating next school year because of new graduation requirements tied to more demanding tests. Backers have said the requirements are meant to ensure that students are better prepared to get jobs or enter college without needing remedial courses.

Rather than temporarily easing the requirements, the state board created the work group to consider the issue.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the panel heard comments Wednesday about what skills students need to succeed in today’s workforce.

