HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam targeting the city’s utility customers.

Police said the scammer calls a City of Hubbard Utility customer, claiming to be a city employee.

The caller says the customer didn’t pay a utility bill and asks to take the payment over the phone.

Service Director Dan Livingston said the city does not accept payments over the phone.

If you get a call like this, call Hubbard Police at 330-534-1133.