Plans to widen Western Reserve Rd set in motion

Another lane will eventually be added between Hitchcock Road and Market Street through Beaver and Boardman townships

There are plans to add another lane to Western Reserve Road between Boardman and Beaver townships.

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A busy stretch of Western Reserve Road in southern Mahoning County will be widened to three lanes.

County commissioners agreed Thursday morning to hire a consultant to help purchase land along a portion of Western Reserve in Boardman and Beaver townships.

Another lane will eventually be added between Hitchcock Road and Market Street.

Engineer Pat Ginnetti said this is another step in the process toward construction.

“This is the right of way acquisition phase where we’ve identified areas where we need additional right of way to enable us to widen the road,” he said. “The consultant’s gonna try to acquire that property.”

Ginnetti said MS Consultants will be paid $130,000 in federal money to oversee the purchases.

Construction for the $6 million project isn’t expected to begin until 2019 or 2020.

