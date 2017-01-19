Police investigating substitute teacher at Liberty High School

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a substitute who worked at Liberty High School after the district reported “improper conduct.”

Superintendent Stan Watson said after receiving the allegation, the investigation was turned over to the Liberty Police Department.

“We though the allegation had enough credibility to it and asked him to leave Tuesday,” Watson said.

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone wouldn’t specify the nature of the report or name the teacher, saying only that the investigation would be thorough.

“As soon as we find out anything definitive, they will share,” he said.

Carlotta Sheets, human resources supervisor with the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, said substitute teachers are employed through the agency and placed on a list that is sent out to districts in the county. All substitutes receive background checks and are subject to requirements in place for substitutes through Ohio law.

If a district feels that a substitute has acted improperly, the Trumbull County Educational Service Center will cooperate in any investigation and take the teacher off the list, if warranted.

The agency said it hadn’t heard of any allegations against the teacher on Thursday morning.

