Police investigating substitute teacher at Liberty High School



LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a substitute who worked frequently at Liberty High School after the district reported “improper conduct.”

Just two days ago, a student voiced some concerns about that teacher to the principal. Superintendent Stan Watson said the same day, school administrators asked the substitute to leave and called the Liberty Police Department.

“We thought the allegation had enough credibility to it and asked [the substitute] to leave Tuesday,” Watson said. “They will not be working here until we find out what the substance of this investigation is.”

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone wouldn’t specify the nature of the report or name the teacher, saying only that the investigation would be thorough.

Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation have since been called in to help with the case.

“In this type of case, we decided to use their expertise,” Tisone said.

Neither Watson nor Tisone could comment on the investigation further.

“I don’t know exactly what took place. I know that there was an allegation that’s been made and, you know, the police department are working on that diligently,” Watson said.

“All I can tell you is that we’re investigating the allegations and that some point when we’re done with the investigation, we’ll be able to divulge,” Tisone said.

Carlotta Sheets, human resources supervisor with the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, said substitute teachers are credentialed through the agency and placed on a list that is sent out to districts in the county. All substitutes receive background checks and are subject to requirements in place for substitutes through Ohio law.

If a district feels that a substitute has acted improperly, the Trumbull County Educational Service Center will take a substitute teacher off the list.

The agency said it hadn’t heard of any allegations against the teacher on Thursday morning.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the Trumbull County Educational Service Center employs substitute teachers. The agency does not employ substitutes, but verifies substitutes’ credentials for county school districts.

