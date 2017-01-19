Reynoldsburg woman arrested after reportedly taping toddler son to wall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg woman who reportedly taped her 2-year-old son to the wall and filmed it has been arrested, police say.

Shayla Rudolph, 18, was arrested on Thursday morning for abduction, a third-degree felony. Her 2-year-old son was taken into custody by Franklin County Children’s Services.

A City of Reynoldsburg officer provided the following statement to the Franklin County Municipal Court:

On 1/1/17, Shayla Rudolph posted a video online where she had her two year old son’s head and arms taped to the wall with packing tape. He appeared to have tape around his ankles. He had tape over his mouth and his arms were taped out to the side. This lasted for approximately 15 minutes. He was crying while on the wall and when she was taking the tape off. On 1/5/17 FCCS had a picture of the video and questioned Shayla about it. She confirmed she did it, but claimed it was a joke. On 1/18/17, Det. Doersam watched the video for the first time and observed the gravity of the abuse. Shayla also made an additional video saying it was her son and she could hang him upside down if she wanted to.