Source: US ends probe of Tesla crash that killed Canton man

The investigation began after a driver using Autopilot died when it failed to spot a tractor-trailer

By TOM KRISHER and JOAN LOWY, Associated Press Published: Updated:
A man sits behind the steering wheel of a Tesla Model S electric car on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, Monday, April 25, 2016.
A man sits behind the steering wheel of a Tesla Model S electric car on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, Monday, April 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A source tells The Associated Press that U.S. safety regulators are ending an investigation into a fatal crash involving electric car maker Tesla Motors’ Autopilot system without a recall.

The crash killed Joshua D. Brown, of Canton, Ohio.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration scheduled a call Thursday about the investigation.

A person briefed on the matter person says Tesla won’t be fined – but the agency will criticize Tesla for confusing customers by calling the semi-autonomous driving system Autopilot. The person wasn’t authorized to provide details because results have not been released and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The investigation began June 28, nearly two months after a driver using Autopilot in a Tesla Model S died when it failed to spot a tractor-trailer crossing the car’s path on a Florida highway.

Krisher reported from Detroit.

