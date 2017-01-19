Spain arrests Russian wanted by US for alleged hacking

Spain's National Court said a Madrid judge questioned him over charges of criminal conspiracy

MADRID (AP) – Spanish officials say a Russian computer programmer wanted by the United States on hacking allegations has been jailed while a decision is made on whether to extradite him.

The National Court said Thursday that Stanislav Lisov, 31, was jailed Jan. 13 after Civil Guard police arrested him at Barcelona airport on an FBI warrant issued through Interpol.

The court said a Madrid judge questioned him by video conference over charges of criminal conspiracy in connection with electronic and computer fraud for which he is wanted by the U.S. It said he was ordered jailed because of the seriousness of the offenses and the risk of him fleeing justice as he had done previously in the United States.

Lisov was arrested as he prepared to take a flight out of Spain with his wife.
