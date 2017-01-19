Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and dry

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Clouds from the south ahead of the rain moving here Friday give us a mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs will push back into the middle 40’s. Clouds for tonight.  A small risk for some snow for the overnight as the temperature drops to the 30’s. Rain will continue through the day Friday with highs near 50. Warming up into the weekend.
Forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 46

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. . (30%)
Low: 33

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. May mix with snow early. (90%)
High: 50 Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 56 Low: 43

Sunday: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 53 Low: 43

Monday: Rain showers likely. (70%)
High: 46 Low: 41

Tuesday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 40 Low: 33

