Storm Team 27: Warming up with rain Friday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Rain showers will return toward Friday morning. There is a small risk for a snowflake to mix in through early Friday. Rain showers will continue through the day with highs in the low 50’s. Look for the warm temperatures to stick around through the weekend.

Friday: Rain showers likely. May mix with snowflakes early. (100%)
High: 53

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or shower. (30%)
Low: 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkle. (20%)
High: 55

Sunday: Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 54 Low: 44

Monday: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 44 Low: 41

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain or snow shower possible. (30%)
High: 40 Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 35 Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 33 Lo: 26

