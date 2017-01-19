Warren man reports being shot at home by intruder

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man living on Spring Street said he was shot by an unknown man who broke into his house.

The victim said he woke up to an intruder pointing a gun at his face on Wednesday night. He said he struggled with the man to get the gun and was able to run downstairs. He told police he was shot in the knee after the gunman followed him downstairs.

The shooter then ran out of the house, according to a police report.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A motive was not given, and nothing was reported stolen.

Police are investigating.