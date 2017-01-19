Youngstown Playhouse vows inclusion on eve of Trump presidency

It took part in the Ghost Light Project, which stands for inclusion and compassion in theaters across the country

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With Donald Trump set to become President Friday, 500 theater companies across the United States on Thursday evening pledged to stand for inclusion — one of which was the Youngstown Playhouse.

About 60 people stood outside the Playhouse and — joining the other theaters at precisely 5:30 p.m. — illuminated a ghost light that will never be turned off.

Those in the crowd used the lights on their cell phones and held signs reading who they are and what they’re fighting for.

“Just reminding people that the theater is always a place to come to,” said John Cox, President of the Youngstown Playhouse Board. “A place to be safe — to be accepted no matter what you look like, no matter what your religion is, no matter what your sexual orientation is.”

Events like these were part of what’s being called the Ghost Light Project, which stands for the inclusion, participation, and compassion in theaters across the country.

