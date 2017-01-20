1 injured in Dayton-area school shooting

The weapon has been recovered according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s office

By Published:
breaking-news-graphic

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Champaign County Sheriff confirmed an active shooter situation at West Liberty School.

One person was injured in the attack and transported the hospital. The attacker is in custody and the situation is reportedly contained.

It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Friday morning at West Liberty School.

The weapon has been recovered according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s office.

Students are being released. Parents are advised to go to the IGA in West Liberty to pick up their children.

This is a developing story. Our sister station WDTN in Dayton, Ohio is on the scene. Watch for updates here and on First News beginning at 5 p.m. 

