Abandoned cat found in Warren recycling bin with rope around neck

She was rustling underneath the trash behind Christ Episcopal Church on Atlantic Street in Warren

Published:
Someone found the cat in a recycling bin in Warren.
Courtesy: TNR of Warren's Facebook

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Someone dumping their recycling behind a Warren church found an abandoned cat at the bottom of the bin with a rope tied around her neck.

They found the animal behind Christ Episcopal Church on Atlantic Street NE after they heard her rustling underneath the trash.

Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) of Warren said the rope was connected to a milk jug filled with sand and rocks to weigh the cat down.

The person brought the cat to TNR, which had a veterinarian check her out.

She had gashes in her neck, indicating that she may have been hung for a time, according to TNR. The organization said it looks like she fought hard to live.

TNR is looking for donations for medical care for the cat, who they’ve named Phoenix. They also hope to place her in a loving home.

For more information on how to help, email TNR at tnrofwarren@yahoo.com or call them at 330-330-8166.

