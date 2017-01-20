As Pennsylvania’s inmate ranks drop, parole population grows

Since 2012, the state prison population has dropped by 2,400 to just over 49,000

By MARC LEVY, Associated Press Published:
jail generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – State officials say a 2012 Pennsylvania law contributing to shrinking state inmate ranks is also fueling a growing parolee population.

Bret Bucklen, the Department of Corrections’ director of planning, research and statistics, says courts are sentencing fewer defendants to prison. But he says the inmate population’s also shrinking because of the law’s limits on prison stays for parole violators.

Since 2012, the state prison population has dropped by 2,400 to just over 49,000. That’s spurring a plan to close two state prisons. Over that same period, parolee ranks grew by more than 6,000 to nearly 32,000, as parole violators spent less time in prison.

Parole officials say they’re getting better results with parolees. But Jason Bloom of the state corrections officers union says the state is gambling with public safety.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s