Austin leads Kennedy Catholic past Aliquippa

The Golden Eagles haven't lost to a PA team in over a year.

By Published: Updated:
Maceo Austin led the way for the Golden Eagles with 33 points as KC topped Aliquippa Friday night.
Maceo Austin led the way for the Golden Eagles with 33 points as KC topped Aliquippa Friday night.

HERMITAGE, PA (WKBN)-Sophomore Maceo Austin scored a game-high 33 points as Kennedy Catholic won their 33rd-straight game against Pennsylvania opponents, topping Aliquippa 95-62.

The Quips were the last PA team to beat the Golden Eagles which came in December of 2015.

KC jumped out to an early lead against their WPIAL foe and pushed the lead over 20 in the first half.

Two other Golden Eagles scored in double-figures led by senior Drew Magestro with 23 while Mo Konate added 14.

The win moves KC to 12-1 on the season and are back in action Saturday against Obama Academy.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s