Bristol wins their 11th straight; Donadio scores 25

Bristol plays at Grand Valley on Tuesday.

By Published: Updated:
Bristol Panthers High School Basketball - Bristolville, OH

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol pounced on Newbury early and often to win their eleventh game in a row, 81-29.

The Panthers (13-1) outscored Newbury in the first half, 55-18, and went onto sink 10 three-point shots throughout the course of the game.

Tommy Donadio led the team in scoring with 25 while making 5 three-pointers. Phil Aliberti added 13 points and finished with 5 steals. Landon Slusher and Gage Elza both tallied 10 points apiece. Bryan Gabrielson put together a stat line of 5 points, 5 assists and 7 rebounds.

Newbury falls to 3-10. The Black Knights were held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Noah Parsons paced the team with 10 points.

Next up for Bristol is a key matchup with Grand Valley in Orwell on Tuesday. Newbury looks to get back on track when they play at Badger on Tuesday.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s