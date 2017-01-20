Carl Frederick Russell Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Carl Frederick Russell, age 84, of Austintown, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2017.

Born January 6, 1933 in Youngstown, he was the son of Charles F. and Beatrice N. (Pershing) Russell.

He was a life-long resident of Austintown, graduating from Fitch High School in 1951.

He married his high school sweetheart, Janet DeHoff on July 28, 1956.

Carl worked for Mahoning County engineering for 42 years as a heavy equipment operator, retiring in 1995.

He attended the Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church where he served as a trustee and groundskeeper, where he spent countless hours devoting his time.

After retiring, he and Janet spent each winter in Florida, where they enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Carl also enjoyed traveling, camping, bowling, playing cards, classic cars, horseshoes and spending time with the family and his grandkids.

Survivors include his children, James (Sue) Russell, Cyndi (Bernie) Grilli and Larry Russell; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two more arriving in February; a sister, Ruth Mechling; as well as many other friends and neighbors.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (DeHoff) who died in September of 2009 and two brothers, Harry and Jack Russell.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Monday, January 23, from 4:00- 7:00 p.m., where services will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jim Hansen and Rev. Andrew Carr officiating.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Briarfield Manor, The Inn at Christine Valley and Hospice House for all their kindness and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512.



