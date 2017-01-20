Charges pending after drugs smuggled into Trumbull County Jail

Jail employees were notified Thursday that four inmates were "shooting heroin" and one of the inmates had a syringe

By Published:
The City of Niles owes the sheriff's department $30,000 for housing inmates at the county jail.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how drugs were brought into the County Jail on Thursday.

The staff at the jail were notified that four inmates were “shooting heroin” and one of the inmates had a syringe, which resulted in a search.

An inmate from Warren was patted down during the search, and jail employees said they found two bags containing pills and white powder in his socks. The drugs were collected as evidence and will be analyzed.

The suspect may be charged after the investigation is complete, a report says. Charges have not yet been filed, according to court records.

