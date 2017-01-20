Cortland man accused of raping young girl

Roy Allen, III, is charged with rape

Roy Allen

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) –  A Cortland man is facing criminal charges, accused of raping a young girl.

The Bazetta Township Police Department began investigating 47-year-old Roy Allen, III, on Tuesday after a girl told others that Allen raped her.

The girl told police that Allen forced her into having sex with him and was verbally and physically abusive. She said the sexual assault had been going on for some time.

Police said a family member of the suspect also came forward to say that Allen admitted to being attracted to little girls and having sex with the victim.

Allen appeared in court Friday morning for an arraignment on the rape charge. He remains in Trumbull County Jail on $750,000 bond.

According to jail records, Allen has several past arrests on domestic violence charges.

