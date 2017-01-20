First report released in Lake Erie plane crash

Related Coverage Search of lake for human remains from plane crash ends

CLEVELAND (AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month, killing all six people on board.

The NTSB report issued Thursday night says pilot John Fleming received his certification to fly that type of aircraft just 21 days before the fatal crash.

The findings provide a timeline for the Dec. 29 crash, but do not indicate why the Cessna Citation 525 suddenly lost altitude and crashed just one minute after takeoff:

The controller subsequently cleared the pilot for takeoff and instructed him to turn right to a heading of 330 degrees and maintain 2,000 feet msl after departure. The pilot acknowledged the clearance. After takeoff, the controller instructed the pilot to contact departure control; however, no further communications were received from the pilot. After multiple attempts to contact the pilot were unsuccessful, the controller initiated search and rescue procedures. – NTSB preliminary report.

Fleming, his wife, their two sons and their neighbors were all killed.

Airplane debris including the cockpit voice recorder was later recovered. The NTSB says a committee in Washington will listen to the recorder and transcribe it for the investigation into the cause of the crash.

