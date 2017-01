Niles, OH (WKBN) – The Niles boys basketball team defeated Howland, 53-48 Friday at Niles McKinley High School.

Corbin Foy led the Red Dragons with 13 points, including a couple big three pointers in the 2nd quarter. Cyler Kane-Johnson also had 13 points, while Ty’rese Williams added 12.

Howland was led by Mike Massucci with a game-high 14 points. Samari Dean and Nate Leventis each added 11 points apiece.

With the win, Niles improves to 5-9 on the season, while Howland drops to 5-8 overall.