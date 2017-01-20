Greenville continues their perfect start against Rocky Grove

FRANKLIN, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Greenville adds another win to their perfect season as they handed the home standing Rocky Grove Orioles their second setback of the season, 41-24.

The Trojans led at the intermission, 27-13.

Greenville (15-0) was paced by Joe Batt who scored 9 of his game-high 16 points in the first half. Batt went 6 for 6 at the free throw line. Michael Blaney added 11 points.

Rocky Grove was unable to score double-digits in any of the four quarters today. Conner Curran led the Orioles’ offense with 12 points. Rocky Grove now sits at 12-2 overall.

Next up for the unbeaten Trojans is a matchup with Reynolds next week. The Orioles will host Wilmington on Tuesday.