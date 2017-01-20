Gun, drugs and money taken from Ashtabula house

Officers arrested Justin Stokley on charges of drug possession, having weapons under disability, trafficking and child endangering

By Published: Updated:
One person was arrested in a drug raid in Ashtabula County.

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police and drug agents in Ashtabula arrested a man after finding drugs, money, and guns in a house where there were children.

The Trumbull-Ashtabula Group (TAG) served a warrant Thursday at a house on West 34th St. following a 4-month investigation into drug activity there.

The SWAT team entered the house and along with deputies from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office seized approximately $2,500 in cash, heroin, cocaine, cell phones, a safe, surveillance equipment, and a handgun.

Officers arrested Justin Stokley on charges of drug possession, having weapons under disability, trafficking and child endangering.

A woman and three children were in the house at the time of Stokley’s arrest.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s