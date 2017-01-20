Julia Bevelaqua Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Julia Bevelaqua, 95, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at Gillette Nursing Home in Howland.

She was born August 11, 1921 in Rankin, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Rohac.

She came to Warren in 1942 and served in the United States Navy Waves as a Seaman 1st Class during World War II.

Following her discharge and return to Warren, she worked for Strouss’s in downtown Warren as a salesclerk retiring in 1974.

Julia was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church and enjoyed reading, crafting and gardening.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Boich and her husband, David of Warren and by her nineteen nieces and nephews and their families.

Mrs. Bevelaqua is preceded in death by her husband, Peter whom she married on November 10, 1945 and passed away January 24, 1999; her four brothers, Stephen, Michael, Nicholas and Andrew Rohac and by her five sisters, Mary and Elizabeth Rohac, Helena Hughs, Ann Lucas and Elizabeth Simko.

A service will be Tuesday, at 1:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE Warren, Ohio 44483 with Fr. Kenneth Bachofsky officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the start of the service.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Julia’s name to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church or to the Animal Welfare League.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view this obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences to the Bevelaqua family.



Order Flowers Here