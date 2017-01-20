Local Trump supporters gather in Boardman for watch party

The cheers began as soon as they spotted Trump walking through the Capitol

By Published: Updated:
Several gathered in Boardman for a Trump watch party.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of about three dozen local campaign supporters and volunteers gathered to celebrate President Trump’s inauguration at the Republican Party offices in Boardman.

The cheers began as soon as they spotted Trump walking through the Capitol on his way to the podium to take the oath of office for the President of the United States.

Anna Para of Canfield spent most of her adult life as a Democrat but supported Trump throughout the campaign, even when things were looking bleak.

“I am overwhelmed by this day because I feel like I’ve seen a miracle in some ways,” Para said. “Everyone said it was impossible, from Hollywood stars to all the Democrats. We had our moments when we felt this might not take place.”

Others at the watch party said they’ve been waiting for this day for many years.

“Quite frankly, I felt after the election that my country was given back to me,” said Dick Lalumia of Boardman.

When it came time for the new president’s address, the group’s focus was trained on the big screen in front of them. Trump’s words of putting “America first” struck a chord with Holly Horvath of Canfield.

“We have to protect our own. We have to do for our own. We have to think about our own before anyone else,” said Horvath.

Horvath is both a veteran and a small business owner. She said she was a Trump supporter from the very beginning.

“There is hope. It is not just talk of hope. We believe it this time,” Horvath said.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s