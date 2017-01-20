GM Lordstown wraps up final third shift

General Motors' Lordstown Complex is gearing up for its 50th anniversary celebration.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The last work day for the third shift at General Motors wrapped up Friday morning at 7 a.m.

General Motors announced in November that it was eliminating the third shift at the Lordstown facility. 

The work stoppage impacts 1,202 hourly and 43 salaried employees.

It’s the biggest layoff since 1980.

Just days ago, General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced a $1 billion dollar investment next year in U.S. manufacturing. Barra did not say where the money will go but claims the move is part of GM’s four-year-old effort to streamline its operations.

The new investments cover multiple new vehicle, advanced technology, and component projects. A combination of 1,500 new and retained jobs are tied to the new investments. Details of individual projects will be announced throughout the year.

The company also announced it will begin work on insourcing axle production for its next-generation full-size pickup trucks, including work previously done in Mexico, to operations in Michigan, creating 450 U.S. jobs.


