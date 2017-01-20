Man sentenced for assault of Brookfield police chief

Raheem Brantley pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest earlier this month

By Published:
Raheem Brantley, Brookfield, charged with assault on a police officer

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Johnstown, Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 18 months in jail for attacking Brookfield Police Chief Daniel Faustino.

Raheem Brantley pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas earlier this month.

Police say Brantley was arrested, along with three women, during an investigation of fraudulent checks at Mr. D’s Food Fair in October.

Police said during their investigation, Brantley assaulted Faustino and ran from the area. He was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex nearby.

