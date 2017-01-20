Marian Nicholson Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – There will be a funeral service held on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd., Warren, with Pastor John Rutherford officiating for Marian Nicholson, 88, of Warren, who passed away on Friday morning, January 20, 2017 with her loving family by her side.

Marian will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her kindness, her generosity and her sense of humor. She was a wonderful, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

She was born May 8, 1928 in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Suzanne (Sproch) Raykovich and was a lifelong area resident.

Marian was a graduate of Canfield High School.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Marian was employed at General Motors Lordstown for 16 years as a press operator and retired in 1988.

Marian had many passions throughout her life. She loved line dancing and spending time with her grandchildren.

Her family will miss all her excellent cooking and baking especially her famous kolachi.

Her husband, Charles H. Nicholson, whom she married November 21, 1957 died February 18, 1992.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, her three daughters, Barbara (Jack) Lindenmuth of Warren, Charlotte Nicholson of Cortland and Shirley Pappada of Warren Township; her grandchildren Mary (Shawn) Walker, Brittany Pappada, Zayne Pappada, Jeremiah Lilly and Linda (Kristofor) Penny; Ten great-grandchildren and two sisters, Martha (Joseph) Messaros of Boardman and Julia Kornkovich of Georgia.

Besides her parents and husband, Marian was preceded in death by two grandsons, George Rutherford, Jr. and Bradley C. Rutherford; two brothers and six sisters.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, January 23, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd., Warren.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4700 Market St., Boardman.

On behalf of Marian’s family they would like to extend their heart felt gratitude to Amy Heilman of Crossroads Hospice for all the care and compassion that was shown to them and to Marian during her illness.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com. to view this obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences to Marian’s family.



