Freshman Zach Rasile scored a team-high 19 points in a 74-51 win for the Blue Devils Friday.

McDonald moves to 13-1 in win over Sebring

McDonald, OH (WKBN) – The McDonald boys basketball team defeated Sebring, 74-51 Friday at McDonald High School.

The Blue Devils built a double digit lead early and did not look back in their 13th win of the season.

Freshman Zach Rasile led McDonald with 19 points. Braedon Poole scored 15 points, and Dylan Portolese had 12. Joey Raggazine and Evan Magil each added 10 points apiece.

Sebring (7-7) was led by Robbie Rouse with a game-high 20 points, while Jason Dickson added 12 points.

With the win, McDonald improves to 13-1 on the season.

