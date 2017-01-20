Myra Natalie Beloff Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Myra Natalie Beloff, formerly of Dougherty Ave., Sharon, passed away at 2:35 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2017, in the emergency room of Northside Medical Center, ValleyCare Health System, Youngstown, she was 90.

Mrs. Beloff was born March 11, 1927, in Sharon, the daughter of Sydney and Frances Rosenblum Goldstein.

Myra was a 1945 graduate of Sharon High School. She then attended the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio and Youngstown College in Youngstown, Ohio.

Myra was a homemaker.

She was a member of Congregation Rodef Sholom, Youngstown and previously a lifelong member of the former Temple Beth Israel, Hermitage, where she served as past president of both the Temple Beth Israel Sisterhood and the National Council of Jewish Women, Sharon.

Her husband, Hilbert Beloff, whom she married August 27, 1961, passed away October 17, 1999.

She is survived by one daughter, Cathy Kaib and her husband, Thomas of Canal Winchester, Ohio; one son, Seth Beloff and his wife, Kathie of Denver, Colorado and four grandchildren, Connor, Harrison, Avery Kaib and Jessica Beloff.

In addition to her husband, Myra was preceded in death by her parents.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Rodef Sholom, 1119 Elm St, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

There will be no calling hours.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A private graveside service will be held at Temple Beth Israel Cemetery in Hermitage.

Interment will be at Temple Beth Israel Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.



Order Flowers Here