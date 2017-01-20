Sadie Tomlinson Obituary

MECCA, Ohio – Sadie L. Tomlinson passed away Friday, January 20, 2017, after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was born May 29, 1932 in Franklin, Pennsylvania the daughter of Arthur A. and Mae G. (Beach) Dunlap.

Sadie moved to Mecca as a teenager where she met the love of her life, Donald L. Tomlinson. They married December 15, 1951 in Logansport, Indiana and were together 57 years before he preceded her in death September 3, 2009.

Sadie retired from Sparkle Market in Cortland where she was a baker.

She was previously a member of CCL, Mecca Community Church and its Ladies Aid Society.

She was a devoted homemaker, whose greatest joy was her family.

She is survived by her son, Donald “Mike” (Teresa) Tomlinson of Cortland and daughters, Sherry McFall of Keller, Texas and Attorney Kimberly Tomlinson of Mecca; grandchildren Patrick (Amber) McFall, Adrienne (Michael) Rawl and Paige (Dan) Miller and five great-grandchildren; she is also survived by a brother, Arthur L. Dunlap of Franklin, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, William, Wallace and Richard Dunlap.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Charles Wilkins and staff of Brookdale Memory Care Center and Hospice of the Valley for their loving care during Sadie’s long illness.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 24 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel; 164 N. High Street, Cortland.

Private interment will be held.

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family. At the family’s request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley; 5190 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512 or Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation; 110 East 42nd St., 16th floor, New York, New York 10017.



Order Flowers Here