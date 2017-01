YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman called police Wednesday after she heard three gunshots outside of her house.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. at the house on Princeton Avenue.

After the shots were fired, the woman discovered a bullet hole in her front door and a window was broken, according to a police report.

Officers found a spent slug lying on the living room floor.

The woman told police she saw a car driving away from the area.

No arrests have been made.