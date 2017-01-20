State trying to keep Weathersfield Twp. injection well closed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The state is fighting an order allowing an injection well site in Trumbull County to resume operations.

That well sparked two earthquakes in the Valley in 2014.

Back in December, a judge ruled that American Water Management Services can resume its injection well operations on North Main Street in Weathersfield Township.

The state shut down the site after the second earthquake in September 2014. It upheld the decision in August 2015.

The judge said the state should have allowed the company an opportunity to resume pumping operations at lower pressures and volumes and ordered negotiations for a reopening to begin.

In 2014, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources found evidence that the operation helped cause a 2.1 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 31 and another in July.