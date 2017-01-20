State trying to keep Weathersfield Twp. injection well closed

The well sparked two earthquakes in the Valley in 2014

By Published: Updated:
American Water Management is requesting the ODNR to let them re-open a gas well in Weathersfield Township, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The state is fighting an order allowing an injection well site in Trumbull County to resume operations.

That well sparked two earthquakes in the Valley in 2014.

Back in December, a judge ruled that American Water Management Services can resume its injection well operations on North Main Street in Weathersfield Township.

The state shut down the site after the second earthquake in September 2014. It upheld the decision in August 2015.

The judge said the state should have allowed the company an opportunity to resume pumping operations at lower pressures and volumes and ordered negotiations for a reopening to begin.

In 2014, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources found evidence that the operation helped cause a 2.1 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 31 and another in July.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s