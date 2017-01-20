Storm Team 27: A warm weekend expected

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Watch fog pockets of drizzle and fog tonight.  A few showers are possible.  A very warm weekend expected with temperatures in the 50’s Saturday and Sunday.  Near record highs Saturday afternoon with highs near 60!  The record high is 59° set in 1959.  Cooler air moves in late next week with rain mixing to snow showers.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a sprinkles or showers. Areas of fog. (60%)
Low: 43

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkle. Patchy fog. (30%)
High: 58

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
Low: 45

Sunday: Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 55

Monday: Rain likely. (80%)
High: 47 Low: 44

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 40 Low: 33

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 38 Low: 32

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 32 Lo: 25

Saturday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 30 Low: 23

