Storm Team 27: A warm weekend expected

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Watch fog pockets of drizzle and fog tonight. A few showers are possible. A very warm weekend expected with temperatures in the 50’s Saturday and Sunday. Near record highs Saturday afternoon with highs near 60! The record high is 59° set in 1959. Cooler air moves in late next week with rain mixing to snow showers.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a sprinkles or showers. Areas of fog. (60%)

Low: 43

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkle. Patchy fog. (30%)

High: 58

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

Low: 45

Sunday: Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 55

Monday: Rain likely. (80%)

High: 47 Low: 44

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 40 Low: 33

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 46 Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 38 Low: 32

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 32 Lo: 25

Saturday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 30 Low: 23

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

