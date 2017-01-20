Storm Team 27: Watch for fog early Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Watch dense fog and pockets of drizzle through morning. A very warm weekend expected with temperatures in the 50’s Saturday and Sunday. Near record highs Saturday afternoon with highs near 60! The record high is 59° set in 1959. Cooler air moves in late next week with rain mixing to snow showers.
Forecast
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkle. Fog Early. (30%)
High: 60
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
Low: 45
Sunday: Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 55
Monday: Rain likely. (80%)
High: 47 Low: 44
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 40 Low: 33
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 32
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 38 Low: 32
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 32 Lo: 25
Saturday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 30 Low: 23
