Valley representatives have mixed views on Trump’s Innaugural address

Both leaders demonstrated a desire to work with President Trump

Published:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley representatives Bill Johnson, R-Marietta, and Tim Ryan, D-Niles, issued statements quickly following President Donald Trump’s inaugural address.

Both leaders demonstrated a desire to work with Trump, but their words differed in tone and expectation.

Johnson called Trump a “political phenomenon,” citing the election turmoil and victory that stunned many who thought Trump could never win.

“We were reminded last November that polls, pundits, and political elites don’t determine our elections – rather, the American voters do,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Trump has a historic opportunity to make lasting changes and is hopeful that he can work with both the House and Senate. He said he heard an “inspiring and uplifting” message from Trump in his address.

“President Trump must be a leader for all Americans – not just those who voted for him,” Johnson said. “The election was contentious, but it’s time to move the ball forward.”

Congressman Tim Ryan first thanked President Obama for what he called “transformative leadership.” Ryan went on to tout Obama’s efforts and his “passion for helping others.”

Ryan said he believes Trump has taken office at a time of “great uncertainty” and that while he was opposed to his candidacy, he is waiting to work with the new President to improve the lives of American families.

“It is my hope that the great weight of this office will way to a renewed effort to work with both parties to truly improve the lives of hardworking American families. Where he makes an honest effort to do so, I’ll be waiting to work together towards those aims to the best of my ability,” Ryan said. “And if, or when, he decides to divide, denigrate, or disenfranchise groups of our fellow Americans, I will be the first one standing ready to fight those efforts.”

