Warren Fire Department grows by 3

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Fire Department boosted its ranks Friday by three.

Brian Barton of Warren, Sebastian Zlotkowski of Cleveland and Dan Woll, also of Cleveland, were sworn in during a ceremony at City Hall.

The new hires are funded through a Safer Cities federal grant.

Chief Ken Nussle says his goal is to hire enough firefighters to eventually reopen two fire houses.

Nussle said firefighters aren’t drawn to the profession by money.

“Why would you take a job as a firefighter and risk your life? Sometimes I wonder that myself,” Nussle said. “It’s the motivation inside of these young men that wants them to pursue this profession and it’s very admirable.”

Nussle said his goal is to hire about a dozen more firefighters over the next couple of months as enough qualified candidates apply.