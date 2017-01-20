Youngstown police make two drug busts in just over an hour

Four people were arrested in two drug busts in Youngstown, Ohio.
Pictured left to right and top to bottom: Josjua Timlin, Tyron Scott, Jalazia Green, Ayana Green

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police made drug busts at two separate locations in the city Thursday, netting multiple drugs, guns, and cash.

The first arrest happened just before 4 p.m. at a house on New York Avenue.

Police were serving a search warrant there based on suspicious activity and found several baggies of crack cocaine, a digital scale, $781 in cash, ammunition, and a security system hooked up to a 4K television.

Police arrested Joshua Timlin, 32, and charged him with drug possession.

The second raid happened just after 5 p.m at a house on Himrod Avenue.

Officers went to the house with a search warrant and found several people standing outside. The group attempted to leave but was stopped.

Officers went inside the house and found a Crown Royal bag full of Oxycontin, Tramadol, heroin, and cocaine hidden in an air vent in the basement. Officers also found a gun inside the air vent.

A search of the people outside of the house netted several drugs, including heroin and cocaine, and over $2,000 in cash.

Police arrested Tyron Scott, Ayana Green, and Jalazia Green. All three are charged with drug possession

