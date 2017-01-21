Car crashes into pole, shuts down section of Glenwood Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Part of Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown is shut down due to an early morning car accident.

A car rolled over and went through a utility pole near Breaden Street.

Because the pole is hanging in the middle of the road, a few blocks of Glenwood Avenue have been shut down.

There is no official word on how long it will take crews to clear the scene and fix the pole.

WKBN will continue making phone calls to police to find out when the area will be clear. Stick with WKBN.com for updates.

