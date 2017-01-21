Colla Kay DiPaola (Ross) Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown, preceded by a 9:15 a.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home 4221 Market St., Boardman (NEW LOCATION), with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating, for Colla Kay DiPaola, 77, of Struthers, who passed away early Saturday morning, January 21, 2017 following a courageous battle with cancer with her loving family by her side.

Colla will be sadly missed, but always remembered and loved by her family and friends.

She was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Colla was a very sociable person who made friends with everyone she met.

She was born November 29, 1939 in Youngstown the daughter of Carmen M. and Mary G. Ross and was a lifelong area resident.

Colla was a 1957 graduate of The Rayen School and then attended Youngstown College.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

Colla was a true matriarch for her family and a proud homemaker and was well known for her coveted Italian dishes that will be missed by all.

She was employed for over 30 years as an administrative secretary for the Youngstown City Schools Board of Education.

Colla had many passions throughout her life always putting her family first. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. Colla was happiest when she was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, Nick R. DiPaola, whom she married February 5, 1966 at St. Edward Church, died April 24, 1988.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories three children, Nicholas R. (Linda) DiPaola of Houston, Texas, David M. (Dawn) DiPaola of Akron and Janine C. DiPaola, with whom she made her home; three grandchildren Natalie, Lauren and Zachary; a brother, Denis A. (Donna) Ross of Akron; a sister, Janice M. Ross of Warren; a nephew, Denis M. (Holly) Ross of Jacksonville, Florida; a niece, Laura M. (Scott) Ankrom of Akron and five grandnieces and nephews.

Colla was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, January 23, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St. Boardman (new location).

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Colla’s name to Habitat for Humanity, 480 Youngstown Poland Rd., Struthers Ohio 44471.

On behalf of Colla’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff of doctors and nurses at Northside Hospital Medical Intensive Care Unit.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com. to view this obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences to Colla’s family.



Order Flowers Here