Fabian P. Rinaldo Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Gerald DeLucia at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, at St. Luke Church, Boardman for Fabian P. “Fub” Rinaldo, 81 of Boardman, who passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 21, with his family by his side.

Fabian was born September 26, 1935 in Youngstown a son of Carl and Concetta Mallamace Rinaldo.

He was a 1954 East High graduate, were he was King of the Class and member of the National Honor Society. East High School honored Fub with a special assembly with This is Your Life.

Fub not only was a poplar and studious student, he also was an excellent all around athlete, earning varsity letters in football, baseball and basketball. Because of his superior play on the baseball field, Fub was inducted into the East High School Hall of Fame.

After graduating from East High School, Fub attended Youngstown State University, while working full time at Youngstown Sheet & Tube in the quality control department.

Fabian loved spending time with his family. He was a kind son, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.

A devout roman catholic, he was a member and usher at St. Luke Church.

Fub enjoyed watching his daughter, Lisa run track and his grandsons play sports.

He was a avid Ohio State, Cleveland Cavaliers, Browns, Indians and Youngstown State fan.

Fabian enjoyed his casino trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Lisa (Michael) Cross; a brother, Michael Rinaldo; four grandchildren, Michael Cross, David Cross, Nicole Campbell and Thomas Fabian Koczwara; two great-grandchildren, Jadina Campbell and Ashley Campbell; nephews, John Patrick May and Vito Pincione and nieces, Karan Pincione, Cheryl Krawetz, Janet Weeks, Lynn Kana and Margaret Savko.

Besides his parents, Fabian is preceded in death by a daughter, Dina Faye Gatrell Koczwara and two sisters, Jean May Savko and Antoinette Pincione.

Friends may call from 10:00 to 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, at St. Luke Church, Boardman. Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.