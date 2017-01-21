Frances D. Stuber Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Frances D. “Fran” Stuber, 90, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017 at her daughters home in Bristolville.

She was born May 10, 1926 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Knezevich.

Fran was a 1963 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to Youngstown State University where she obtained her Bachelors of Science in Education.

She would go on to teach sixth grade at Champion Center Elementary School for thirty-five years before her retirement in 1986.

Mrs. Stuber was a member of St. William Catholic Church where she was a member of the bereavement committee, taught CCD and was a member of the Women’s Guild where she had served as past president.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Hardman and her husband, Robert of Bristolville; two grandchildren, Brian Hardman of Bristolville and Amie Hardman of Ft. Pierce, Florida; her three great-grandchildren, Brandon and twins Andrew and Aiden and by her brother, Richard Knezevich and his wife, Susie of Snow Mass, Colorado.

Mrs. Stuber is preceded in death by her husband, Frank G. Stuber, whom she married on February 4, 1950 and passed away August 9, 1978 and by her brother, Edward Knezevich.

Friends may call on Monday evening January 23, 2017 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. William Church on Tuesday morning, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael Balash officiating. Friends may call one half hour prior to the start of the service at the church.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Fran’s name to St. William Church Building Fund.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view this obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences to the Stuber family.



