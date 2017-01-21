KC improves win streak against PA teams, top Obama Academy

Maceo Austin led the way for KC as he posted 27 points in the win.

By Published:
HERMITAGE, PA (WKBN)-Make it 34-straight for the Kennedy Boys Basketball team as they topped Obama Academy 88-72 Saturday night to keep their winning streak against Pennsylvania teams alive.

It was Obama Academy coming out of the gates strong going on a 6-0 run to start the game. But after being tied at the end of the first quarter, the Golden Eagles would grab the lead in the 2nd and never look back.

Maceo Austin had another strong night as the sophomore posted 27 points to lead the way for KC while Drew Magestro added 22.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 13-1 on the season with their lone defeat coming to a Virginia team a few months ago.

