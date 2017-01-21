Kenneth Karl Richmond Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Kenneth K. Richmond passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Signature Health of Warren with his family at his side, after a 1 and a half year battle with esophageal cancer.

Kenneth was born November 10, 1959, to Kenneth “Bob” and Ingrid Richmond of Bristolville.

He leaves behind his parents; his wife, Melissa; four children, Brandon (Anastasiya) Mintern, Dustin (Kelly) Mintern, Brittany (Caleb) Emerick and Dakota Richmond; three siblings, Ellen (John) Marshall, Regina (Kevin) Jackson and Bobbie Jo DeCavitch and four grandchildren, Lucas, Blake, Brooklyn and Evan.

Following high school in Bristol, Kenneth was employed with St. Joseph Hospital of Warren for 20 years and for the last 20 years he was employed with Trumbull County Job and Family Services.

He was a youth league soccer and baseball coach for many years.

He belonged to the Warren Moose Lodge.

Kenneth’s hobbies included cornhole, billiards, horseshoes, camping and nature walks with his dog, Gator. He loved country music and Jamboree in the Hills. He was a proud collector of beer signs and German steins and anything to do with bald eagles. He loved family parties, had a humorous ornery smile and liked to pull harmless pranks on people.

A celebration of his life will be held at Sunrise Inn of Warren in a private ceremony of friends and family.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made in Kenneth’s name to Shelter Puppies of Cortland or to a charity of your choosing.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., Austintown, OH. To send condolences to Kenneth’s family please visit http://www.cremateohio.com.