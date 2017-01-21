Leo W. Smigel Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Leo W. Smigel of Hermitage passed away peacefully at 11:39 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017, in his residence, with his family by his side, he was 88.

Mr. Smigel was born July 4, 1928, in South Fork, Pennsylvania, a son of William A. and Sophia Steback Smigel.

He moved to the area in 1940 and was a 1946 graduate of Hickory High School.

Leo retired as a journeyman machinist and repairman in 1985 from the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp., where he was employed for 40 years.

He was a charter member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage and a member of the Mercer County Men’s Retreat League.

Leo was a heavyweight weightlifter which resulted in two Pennsylvania State Championships, two Ohio State Championships and two Great Lakes Championships.

Surviving is his wife, the former Mary “Josephine” Truchan, whom he married October 22, 1949, at the residence; four daughters, Joan K. Gottuso and her husband, Robert of Cranberry Twp. (Butler County), Constance M. Falvey and her husband, Thomas of Erie, Marcia A. Alongi and her husband, Paul of Hermitage and Mary C. Tate and her husband, Larry of Hubbard, Ohio; five sons, James L. Smigel and his wife, Lilly of Millerton, Pennsylvania, Daniel M. Smigel and his wife, Kathy of Pilesgrove, New Jersy, Leo F. Smigel and his wife, Georgie of Harmony, Pennsylvania, Michael J. Smigel of Hermitage and William T. Smigel of Jamestown, New York; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Elinor Conlon of Pittsburgh and a brother, Robert Smigel of Hermitage.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hour will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the church, with Rev. Jeffery J. Noble, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.



