Lester Handwork Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Lester Raymond Handwork, age 93, a life-long North Jackson resident, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Born December 14, 1923 in North Jackson, he was the eldest of five children born to Robert and Hazel (Rhodes) Handwork.

He graduated from Jackson-Milton in 1941.

He married Audrey Valot on September 23, 1947.

Lester was a member of: First Federated Church in North Jackson, a 50 year Mason and Valley of Youngstown Scotish Rite 32nd degree, Allen Lodge #276, Al Koran Shrine, Youngstown Shrine Club, Miriam Chapter #278 OES, NRA and American Trap Shooting Assoc.

Though he had been both a farmer as well as a welder in the Engineering department of Taylor-Winfield in Warren, he was the owner-operator of Lester Handwork Insurance Agency in North Jackson.

Survivors include the people who cared for him, a dear and close friend, Robin Baugh and niece, Kathy (Ron) Dydell; as well as a sister, Charlotte Hanna; sister-in-law, Val Handwork and other nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, who passed away on November 30, 1985; he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Glenn and Warren David Handwork and a sister, Florence Horgan.

Services will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., friends will be received one hour prior to the service.

Burial will take place at the North Jackson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to either Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, c/o Ohio Living Foundation, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43229 or Shiners’ Children’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida, 33607.



Order Flowers Here